The first Cowboy Poetry Gathering was a test, and before the inaugural event in 1985, early organizers had no way of knowing the cultural experiment would stand the test of time to become the annual nearly sold-out National Cowboy Poetry Gathering that it is today.
“We don’t know how this event will turn out,” wrote founding director Hal Cannon in an essay published in the first Cowboy Poetry Gathering insert included in the Elko Daily Free Press on Jan. 29, 1985. “It is an experiment.”
Yet the premise of the gathering stood on an art form that had already endured more than a century.
“The tradition of reciting and writing poetry by cowboys has a long history and good poets and poetry have never been strangers to Nevada,” wrote Meg Glaser, a Halleck native and local gather coordinator, in the Elko Daily on Jan. 17, 1985.
The first Cowboy Poetry Gathering — free and open to the public Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 1985 — was about five years in the making and emerged from a group who felt that Western folklife was being marginalized.
The idea for the gathering “came, oddly, enough in Washington, D.C., at a meeting of the nation’s state folklorists,” Cannon wrote in an introduction to the event. At the time, he was affiliated with the Institute of the American West.
Cannon described how the Westerners had gathered in a courtyard after a meeting in the Library of Congress and “were feeling a bit rebellious.”
They started their own dialog, what he called “the folklorists’ sagebrush rebellion.” Some felt that the folk arts of the West were neglected and that the folk art definitions were based on the folk arts of the colonies and the old country.”
Later, Cannon met cowboy poet Waddie Mitchell and other artists who wrote about their real-life experiences living in the West.
“There’s something very powerful in a life which develops these sensibilities out in the wonder of the western land,” Cannon wrote in another essay called “Cowboy Poetry: the right place at the right time,” also published in the first insert.
Cowboy poets draw on those wonders to create their verses, as they have for decades.
In cowboy culture, “a lot has been preserved,” wrote James Griffith, director of the Southwest Folklife Center at the University of Arizona, in a contribution titled “Cowboy Poetry — the First Hundred Years” in the first insert. “Cowboys still have to ride, rope, work for long hours, know horses, cattle and the country they work in, and rise to whatever challenge is presented in the normal course of affairs. And traditional cowboy cultures isn’t just concerned with getting the job done, either — there are certain leisure time activities that have remained consistent as well. One of these has to do with reciting, singing and composing poetry.”
Griffith explained that cowboy poetry draws on several influences: the traditions of old ballads, new songs composed in the style of the “cultural heirlooms,” and popular poetry of the 19th century.
“Cowboy poets come from a “pretty wide range of backgrounds, to be sure,” Griffith continued, “but all these folks spent some time living the life they wrote about.”
He said he knows “what tense they belong to. It’s the present one. And, I believe and hope, the future as well.”
The “folk process” of passing down poems among generations sustains cowboy poetry, Cannon wrote.
Tradition has been passed down, and new cowboy poetry is being made today, even as it evolves with the times.
“As long as cattle and horses remain unlisted as an endangered species and as long as humans maintain a taste for beef, cowboys will exist and will write new poems and songs about their lives, and it is safe to say that no other type of poetry is as universally written, read, and loved by voluntary choice than that known as cowboy poetry,” wrote Guy Logsdon, University of Tulsa in “Poetry of the Cowboys,” also published in the first insert.
Thirty-five gatherings later, the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering, Jan. 28-Feb. 2, proves that cowboy poetry has a place in folklife today just as it has 35 — or even 100 — years ago.
