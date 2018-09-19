Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Haunted house delivers thrills, chills and clowns

Pennywise, the clown from the film and Stephen King novel "It," waits for Haunt After Dark visitors in 2017.

 TONI R. MILANO tmilano@elkodaily.com

ELKO — “HAUNT After Dark,” Nevada’s scariest haunted complex is back to terrorize Elko this October.

HAUNT’s two premier attractions, the Psycho Circus and the After Dark Haunted House, have been lengthened and updated with new rooms to add fear to those who enter.

Both haunts are professional, high-fear haunted attractions with new animatronics, technology, and scare tactics never witnessed before. Chicken doors have been installed for the weak to escape when they can’t handle the fear. Enter at your own risk.

The haunted house is located at 729 Douglas St., opening every Saturday night, Nevada Day, and Halloween at 7 p.m. starting Oct. $10 admission for each haunt or purchase the $15 combo to experience both attractions. Whatever you fear you will find it in here.

Contact 775-738-2759 or HauntElko.com for the gory details. All proceeds benefit F.I.S.H and The Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments