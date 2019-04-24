{{featured_button_text}}
John Clifton at the DLC

John Clifton will perform at Duncan LittleCreek Gallery Bar from 8-10:30 p.m. May 4.

ELKO -- If the blues, ‘50s hard-style rhythm, and classic rock ‘n’ roll start your foot tapping, then mark your calendars for May 4. California based singer and harmonica player John Clifton will perform at 8 p.m. at the Duncan LittleCreek Gallery Bar, 516 Commercial St.

According to Rip Cat Records, Clifton artfully “blurs the line between multiple genres.” His newest album, “In the Middle of Nowhere,” features five new original songs, along with some classic favorites by artists Lightning Slim and Merle Haggard. Clifton and his band are touring the West Coast from late April through July to promote the work.

The performance at Duncan LittleCreek Gallery Bar is free to the public.

