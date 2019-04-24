ELKO -- If the blues, ‘50s hard-style rhythm, and classic rock ‘n’ roll start your foot tapping, then mark your calendars for May 4. California based singer and harmonica player John Clifton will perform at 8 p.m. at the Duncan LittleCreek Gallery Bar, 516 Commercial St.
According to Rip Cat Records, Clifton artfully “blurs the line between multiple genres.” His newest album, “In the Middle of Nowhere,” features five new original songs, along with some classic favorites by artists Lightning Slim and Merle Haggard. Clifton and his band are touring the West Coast from late April through July to promote the work.
The performance at Duncan LittleCreek Gallery Bar is free to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.