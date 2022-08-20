Lights and Lasers coming to Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Lights and Lasers is returning to the Magic Valley next month with a new location and a new twist. Organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields to create more space.

In its fifth year, Lights and Lasers draws thousands of guests to Twin Falls, and Southern Idaho Tourism said this year’s installment Sept. 22-24 features numerous changes to keep attendees on their toes and make it the most exciting yet.

“The event has become a victim of its own success, with interest growing each year among locals and tourists alike,” Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry said. “Keeping Lights and Lasers in the canyon was not feasible if we want the festival to continue to grow.

“Legacy Fields can fit more people and provides better, more convenient parking. Staging it there improves safety, and it gives us more options. Plus, we can grow the event, add performers, and make it more of a festival. The headliner has always been the lasers in the night sky, but we’re excited to add a performing-artist element.”

She said the format will be different this year, too. In previous years Lights and Lasers has focused on a historical theme with a timeline and themed music. However, this year’s event features DJ Eric Rhodes, a TikTok celebrity from Idaho with more than 1.1 million followers who will mix music choreographed to the lights and bring “a vibrant, live-performance feel.”

“Think of it as a family friendly laser concert with lots of activities, mixed music, and all of our lighting power,” Barry said.

Purchase tickets at visitsouthidaho.com. VIP tickets for the premier viewing area cost $75 each and include a meet-and-greet with DJ Eric Rhodes in the greenroom, gift, and VIP lanyard. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and kids ages 12 and younger are free.

Food trucks and vendors will be on site, plus beer and wine will be for sale.

Barry said the event would not be possible without the generous support of the perennial presenting sponsor, Idaho Central Credit Union, and other donors including Culligan Water, Idaho Power, Smiles4Kids Dentistry for Children, the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Twin Falls, and the TownePlace Suites by Marriott Twin Falls.