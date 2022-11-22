‘Living Nations’ poet laureate to speak at Elko Gathering

ELKO – Joy Harjo, a three-term Poet Laureate of the United States, has been selected to give the keynote address when in-person performances return to Elko for the 38th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering.

Harjo, a member of the Mvskoke (Muskogee/Creek) Nation, is schedule to speak at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 2 in the Elko Convention Center auditorium.

“Over the years, we’ve been honored to host keynote speakers of the highest caliber,” stated the Western Folklife Center. “Their varied approaches have spoken to the complex meaning of language and land. Their unique insights have resonated with the many experiences of our audience members, across the generations.”

Harjo’s signature poet laureate project, “Living Nations, Living Words,” gathered the work of 47 Native Nations poets through an interactive story map and audio collection. She will be joined at the Gathering by some of these collaborators, including that singular voice in cowboy poetry, Henry Real Bird.

In anticipation of her keynote address, the Folklife Center shared Harjo’s words from the project’s Library of Congress site:

“We understand poetry to be a living language … We use poetry to mark transformations … poetry is a tool to uncover the miraculous in the ordinary ... each of the featured poets has many poetry ancestors as well as young poets who have or will follow in their footsteps. There are connections … and connecting influences between these poets and many, many other Native poets who do not appear here, and many, many American and world poets from the present and generations before.”

Additional Gathering appearances by Harjo and other special guests from the Living Nations, Living Words project will be announced soon. Their visits are made possible by Nevada Humanities, National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Humanities Center at Great Basin College (HC@gbc).

Tickets and memberships are on sale now for the Gathering that takes place Jan. 30-Feb. 4 at the Western Folklife Center, Elko Convention Center and other venues in Elko, Nevada. They may be purchased online at www.nationalcowboypoetrygathering.org, by phone at 775-738-7508 x1 or 888-880-5885 (toll-free), or through the mail at Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St., Elko, NV, 89801.