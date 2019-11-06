Public station now 'PBS Reno'

RENO — KNPB this week announced a new name, a new look and a new brand.

After serving the viewers of northern and central Nevada and northeastern California as KNPB Public Television for more than 35 years, the new name PBS Reno marks a new identity for audiences across all platforms.

“This new brand is the result of the many changes our industry has faced,” said Kurt Mische, PBS Reno president and CEO. “We’re no longer in a world that has only four channels. Today, there are countless options across numerous platforms. PBS Reno makes it very easy to find us and remember us. I think this is very good for the present and an excellent strategy for the future.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This exciting new look and feel will span across broadcast, mobile and digital, making it easier for our audience to identify PBS and PBS Reno no matter how they access content.

The launch of PBS Reno coincides with major changes at PBS at the national level.