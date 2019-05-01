ELKO -- The Reno Phil celebrates the American West with a special performance in Elko. The concert will feature the newly commissioned work “Transcend” by Grammy-nominated composer Zhou Tian, inspired by the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.
The performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. May 4 at the Elko Convention Center.
“We cannot wait to share new understandings of just how incredible this achievement was,” said music director and conductor Laura Jackson. “This project shows such a significant connection into Nevada’s history, being that the Transcontinental Railroad gave life to the City of Elko.”
Zhou Tian has been invited by the Reno Phil to create a unique piece of music to celebrate both the Reno Phil’s 50th milestone anniversary and the 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. The orchestra will also be performing the “New World Symphony,” a piece written by Czech composer Dvorak, that was named during the 1890s while exploring the U.S.
“Home Means Nevada” is another highlight of the evening. The Elko High School Choraliers will open the concert.
After the performance in Elko, 12 orchestras across the country whose cities and states were connected by the railroad will perform the new piece.
“The Transcontinental Railroad connected our country 150 years ago and we love how 'Transcend' will connect them in a musical way again today,” Jackson said.
Since the Union Pacific and Central Pacific railroads linked the East and West coasts, it connected the nation and gave new life and excitement to the city of Elko.
Tickets are on sale now, starting at $20 for general admission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Visit www.renophil.com or call 323-6393 to purchase tickets, view available seating and see a list of participating orchestras.
The Reno Phil is northern Nevada’s largest performing arts organization. Celebrating its 50th year anniversary, the orchestra, led by music director Laura Jackson, is composed of more than 80 professional musicians who perform more than 30 concerts annually throughout the Reno-Tahoe region.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.