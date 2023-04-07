ELKO — “Come and see” invites President Shawn Jones of the Elko Nevada East Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. His invitation is to “come” celebrate and experience the sacred story of Jesus Christ’s birth and Resurrection this Easter season by “seeing” the musical theater production “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection.”

“This musical production is brought to life with the incredible cast that we have and their talents that they share,” says Cat Phillips, one of the musical directors. “Each person has a love for the scriptures and is able to help us ‘see’ their character as they might have been.”

Based on scripture, the production is performed in two acts by a cast of more than 100 members ranging in age from 8 years to ‘senior’ adults, which includes many families. The first act depicts the events leading up to the Savior’s birth. The second act depicts the events following Jesus Christ’s Resurrection.

“The ‘Savior of the World’ is one miraculous production, says Annette Marshall who plays Elisabeth, mother of John the Baptist. “The music alone is worth coming to see the play. The score hits all the right notes to make you feel the emotions related to the story of Christ.”

“I have loved getting the chance to hear and learn of the birth and Resurrection of our Savior through the eyes of a mother, and, more specifically, through the eyes of His earthly Mother,” says Carrie Snyder, who was cast in the role of Mary, Christ’s mother. “I realized I can learn from Mary and her example.”

Sean Miklovic, who plays Joseph, expressed, “As I have been putting my feet in Joseph’s shoes, I have thought largely of the journey and role he took in the Savior’s life. What would it have been like to be the earthly father of the Savior? Thoughts that have occupied my mind have been of the example Joseph would have had to model of a loving Father and husband and keeper of commandments. It reminds me often to emulate these good characteristics so that I, myself, can be a good father and husband for my own family and serve Joseph as the Father of the Savior the best I can.”

“Being part of this production has helped me feel closer to my Savior and reaffirmed what I already knew about Him: He lives! He loves us! I know that those who see this production will feel the same. What a beautiful and positive message to send out into the world. I am so grateful to be part of this special event,” commented Carrie Billin, who along with her son, Dirk, are part of the choir and ensemble.

Marianne Johnson, director of the production noted, “As I’ve been involved in this production, I have felt peace and love from the Savior flowing into my life. My own troubles have lessened as I’ve thought more about Him and His birth, life, and Resurrection. It is a privilege to be involved in sharing the message of Jesus to our community. I hope lots of people will come!”

Savior of the World was first presented in Elko in 2015 and was again scheduled and ready to be performed in 2020. The 2020 production was postponed and then ultimately had to be cancelled due to COVID. “We felt that the timing is right to offer the production again this year,” said President Jones. “I am grateful for the cherished friendships in a community of many religious denominations that collectively love our Savior. We need one another! We invite all to come and see.”

Three performances are scheduled on April 14 and 15 at the Elko Convention Center. Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday evening, with a 1 p.m. matinee on Saturday. Admission is free, however tickets are highly recommended.

Free tickets are available at the Edward Jones office at 1028 Idaho Street, Suite 120, in Elko. Tickets can also be reserved online at tinyurl.com/SOTWElko2023 for pick up at the Edward Jones office no later than April 13, or at will-call prior to each performance. Tickets may also be obtained at the door, if available. Those without tickets will be seated five minutes prior to each performance as seating allows.

Additional information can be found on the production’s Facebook page—https://www.facebook.com/SotWElko23.