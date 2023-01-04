 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schellraiser festival returns to Ely

Schellraiser festival returns to Ely

Asleep at the Wheel is one of many bands set to perform in early June at the Schellraiser music festival in June.

ELY -- The Schellraiser music festival returns to Eastern Nevada's high desert in June, with nearly three dozen bands in tow. Blonde Redhead, Meat Puppets and Asleep at the Wheel are headlining the remote three-day event at the McGill Pool Park.

Schellraiser's June 1-3 lineup also includes The Joy Formidable, Blitzen Trapper, Murder By Death, The Secret Sisters, ... And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead, Blackwater Holylight, SadGirl and Night Moves.

Advance tickets and passes are now on sale through early January 2023 at schellraiser.com/ tickets.

Beyond three days of live music on two stages, Schellraiser 2023 will feature a late-night outdoor movie series, authors' readings and yoga, plus food trucks and vendors.

Glamping and car camping are available off-site at Schellraiser's private, solar-powered campground in the nearby Steptoe Valley. To learn more about Schellraiser and its expanded 2023 lineup, go to https:// schellraiser.com.

