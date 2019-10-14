"Something Wicked" comes to GBC this week

ELKO – A suspenseful tale of a spooky carnival comes to Great Basin College Theater Tuesday night with the production of Ray Bradbury’s “Something Wicked This Way Comes.”
Based off the classic novel, the story follows two boys in a mid-western town who become curious about the sudden arrival of a carnival in October and the strange happenings to the townsfolk around them.
Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-19 at Great Basin College Theater. A matinee performance is set for 2 p.m. Oct 19.
You have free articles remaining.
General admission tickets are $10, students and senior citizens are $5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.