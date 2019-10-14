You are the owner of this article.
"Something Wicked" comes to GBC this week

"Something Wicked This Way Comes"

In the Great Basin College Theater play, "Something Wicked This Way Comes" Jim Nightshade, played by Bailey Rose, left, and Will Holloway, played by Jillian Bisiaux, are friends who are curious about a carnival that comes to their mid-western town in October. 

 Toni Milano

ELKO – A suspenseful tale of a spooky carnival comes to Great Basin College Theater Tuesday night with the production of Ray Bradbury’s “Something Wicked This Way Comes.”

Based off the classic novel, the story follows two boys in a mid-western town who become curious about the sudden arrival of a carnival in October and the strange happenings to the townsfolk around them.

Performances start at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-19 at Great Basin College Theater. A matinee performance is set for 2 p.m. Oct 19.

General admission tickets are $10, students and senior citizens are $5.

