The Immigrants Who Built America: Utah Shakespeare Festival to produce ‘Gold Mountain’

CEDAR CITY, Utah -- “Imagine, you are a young man, a ‘fuse runner,’ whose job it is to light fuses and run as fast as you can to stay alive ... and then, do it all again.”

The Utah Shakespeare Festival is producing its first ever full, in-residence production outside of Cedar City: “Gold Mountain.”

“The Festival has a reputation as one of the very best producers of theater in the country and we’re extremely fortunate to have their support and artistic resources for [the premiere],” said Playwright Jason Ma.

Running Monday through Saturday until Nov. 20, this play will be held at the West Valley Performing Arts Theatre.

Set in 1866 in the Sierra Nevada amidst the thousands of Chinese men building the Transcontinental Railroad, the play follows a single woman who “changes the lives of all she touches.”

Highlighting the resilient spirit of immigrants as they construct the railroad, the themes of Gold Mountain include love, self-sacrifice, hard work, and the importance of family and community.

Ma resonates deeply with this play, as he is the son of an immigrant family “who were able to persist, overcome and succeed on their way to becoming Americans.”

In an interview with Lia Chang, Ma explained that the inspiration for this play came to him “from out of the blue” in 2017.

“The mystery of this piece is that [it came to me] at a part of my life when I wasn’t a writer,” Ma said. “... Those of us from the Asian American community that write musicals are likewise trying to fill the gap in the narratives and stories in the musical theater canon.”

Ma’s play is meant to inspire and celebrate, reminding us all that America is a country built on the hard work and lives of immigrants.

“This piece resonates very specifically with our present time, when we are asking ourselves who we are as a nation, as well as who and what an American is,” Ma said. “It’s important to remind ourselves of the contributions that have been made by immigrants in this country and honor the humanity and sacrifices of these fellow humans, who have come to our shores throughout our nation’s history right up to the present day.”

Ma believes Utah to be the perfect home for the world premiere of “Gold Mountain,” as the family-based culture that exists in Utah aligns with the strong sense of community and family values of the people in the story.

“There is a deep appreciation [in Utah] for the arts that seems to be part of the DNA of the citizens here and a deep connection to history that is missing in so much of America today,” Ma said.

For more information on this play and Ma, visit the Gold Mountain website.

