Every cowboy recalls the day
His first drink down, all the way.
Perhaps it was whiskey, or maybe beer
Sure enough, it provided cheer.
During the gathering old cowhands meet
At the G Three Bar to put up their feet.
Bartenders work, both night and day
To quench their thirst, come what may.
Some like vodka or heady wine.
They savor their drinks, one at a time.
Herdsmen laugh and tell some yarns,
Of the roughest range and old wood barns.
The Pioneer Saloon has seen some days.
In 1868 a tent was raised.
Men spent their earnings beneath this tarp,
And that was the way it got its start.
$50,000 built what’s here today
A “high rise hotel” where folks could stay.
Metal roof and tile floors,
Ranchers and hands walked through these doors.
Then came the day it got shut down.
A sadness spread throughout the town.
The Gund Foundation saved the old bar,
And Western culture became a star.
The gathering provides a place to jaw.
Buckaroos drink and laugh, ha-ha!
They know that soon good times will end,
And once again, they’ll ride the wind.
For the cowboy takes no true holiday,
Life is about working hard and hittin’ the hay.
Sweat and mud are much the norm,
Just as wrangling a cow in a cold hailstorm.
This ol’ bar serves only the stoutest stuff,
‘Cause no true bronco would be up to snuff,
If he sidled up with unmanly glee,
And ordered himself a daiquiri.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.