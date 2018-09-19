In the Western Folklife Center Wiegand Gallery: Passed from person to person and generation to generation, traditional skills such as quiltmaking, embroidery, needlepoint and crosstitching have brought a legacy of handcrafted functional and decorative works into our daily lives. Today’s artists have access to sophisticated tools and global textiles that have significantly changed the cultural landscape. Stitching Art showcases the quilts and collections of six fabric artists who have taken great joy in honing stitching skills to create work that beautifully reflects personal interests, aesthetics, moods and milestones. Exhibition supported by the Nevada Arts Council, a state and local agency; and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
Gathering Tickets on Sale!
Thursday, Oct. 4, 9 a.m.
Tickets go on sale for the 35th National Cowboy Poetry Gathering – Get the online sales link, invited artist list and more info at www.nationalcowboypoetrygathering.org
Jam On!
Wednesday, Oct.10, 6-8 p.m. FREE
Join a musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad St. Facilitated by Southwind, bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments, your friends and fans. The bar will be open for business. Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded, in part, by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
Let’s Dance!
Thursday, October 11, 6-8:30 p.m.
Dancing in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater, 501 Railroad St. Evening starts with $5 Dance lessons in a selected style, 6pm-7pm. Adults and teens welcome, no partner or experience necessary. For questions/information on lesson specifics, contact ElkoLetsDance@gmail.com. Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
Let’s Dance!
Thursday, Oct. 25, 6-8:30 p.m.
Dancing in the Western Folklife Center’s G Three Bar Theater, 501 Railroad St. Evening starts with $5 Dance lessons in a selected style, 6pm-7pm. Adults and teens welcome, no partner or experience necessary. For questions/information on lesson specifics, contact ElkoLetsDance@gmail.com. ** Preview Note for November: one Let’s Dance! in November due to the Thanksgiving holiday ** Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded in part by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
NEW NIGHT THIS MONTH!
Wednesday, Oct. 31, 6-8 p.m. FREE
Drop by the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon at 510 Railroad St. and enjoy the lively music of Elko’s own Southwind band and the annual Halloween Party! Costumes optional; the bar will be open for business and there’s always room to dance. Sponsored by the Western Folklife Center, this program has been funded, in part, by the Nevada Arts Council, a state agency, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
