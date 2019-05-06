Nonprofit groups may submit announcements of upcoming events to events@elkodaily.com.
Museum passport adventure
ELKO – Children and their families can pick up their passports at the Western Folklife Center, Northeastern Nevada Museum or the Cowboy Arts and Gear Museum on May 8. Visit all three museums and get your passport stamped.
Jam On!
ELKO — Join a musical jam session at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon from 6-8 p.m. May 8 at 501 Railroad St. Facilitated by Southwind, bring your favorite tunes to share, your instruments, your friends and fans. The bar will be open for business.
GBC Student Art Show
ELKO – The Great Basin College student art show runs from May 8-10 in the Leonard Center for Student Life.
Local RPEN Chapter meets May 8
ELKO — The Elko County Chapter of Representing Public Employees of Nevada will hold their monthly meeting at 12:30 p.m. May 8 at the Terrace Senior Center at 1795 Ruby View Drive. The guest speaker will be Ben Reed to discuss Enhanced 911 and how it works.
All active and retired public employees who are in the PERS retirement system are invited to attend. For more information contact President Margaret Marcucci at 775-934-7361 or email mkmarcucci@yahoo.com.
An American Forrest live
ELKO — Come enjoy the musical stylings of An American Forrest’s new album “Oh Bronder, Donder Yonder” at 7 p.m. May 9 at the Three Bar Theater in the Western Folklife Center.
Whether you want to listen or dance along, it’s sure to be a great time.
Bookmark the website for more information as it becomes available at www.westernfolklife.org/event-calendar or visit An American Forrest at www.americanforrest.com.
GBC Ice Cream Social and Bowl Sale
ELKO — The Great Basin College Ice Cream Social and Bowl Sale takes place from 3-6 p.m. May 10 at the Leonard Center for Student Life. Bowls will cost $6 for a small and $10 for a large. There will also be free drinks.
Halleck Bar Party
ELKO – Northeastern Nevada Museum will be throwing the biggest bash of the year at 6 p.m. May 10. The event includes a silent auction, paella, libations and the traditional shot of Beef Eater Gin to commemorate the accession of the Halleck Bar. The bar was donated by the Glaser Family and Chach Evans.
This year’s theme is “The Great Train Robbery” in recognition of the sesquicentennial of the founding of Elko County and the driving of the Golden Spike. The best costume gets the grand prize.
The Halleck Bar Party is one of the museum’s most important fundraisers. Members pay a $20 donation and non-members pay $25. Call 738-3418 for more information.
Argentum Publishing Party
ELKO — Contributors, students and community members are invited to attend the 2019 “Argentum” publishing party. The party will be held from 3-6 p.m. May 10 in the Leonard Center for Student Life. Free copies of this year’s college publication will be available.
Stamp Out Hunger
ELKO – The National Association of Letter carriers is holding the “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive May 11. Residents are encouraged to leave a nonperishable donation in a bag by their mailboxes. The food will be delivered to the local food bank.
Kountry Kraft Fair & Flea Market
ELKO – The first annual Elko County Fair Kountry Kraft Fair & Flea Market will be held on May 11 at the Fairgrounds Exhibit Building.
Vendor applications are now being accepted for both craft booths and flea market (yard sale items) booths. The fairgrounds will accept applications until May 6 or until full.
This event is one of many fundraisers for the fairgrounds improvement fund. For an application, visit the Elko County Fair Facebook page or call Dawn at 934-8414.
Southwind at the Pioneer Saloon
ELKO — Drop by the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon at 510 Railroad St. and enjoy the lively Americana, Folk and Celtic music of Elko’s own Southwind band from 6-8 p.m. May 15.
The bar will be open for business and there’s always room to dance.
