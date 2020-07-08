Erase disparities in maternal health care

Grow and diversify the perinatal workforce to ensure that every mom in America receives maternity care and support from people she can trust. Iowa ranks last in the U.S. in ratio of OB-GYN physicians to the number of women in the state.

understand the causes of the maternal health crisis in the United States and inform solutions to address it. Accurate data ensures our interventions are working.Invest in maternal mental health care and substance use disorder treatments.Invest in digital tools like telehealth to improve maternal health outcomes in underserved areas. Reaching women and families in all of our counties.Promote innovative payment models to incentivize high-quality maternity care and continuity of health insurance coverage from pregnancy through labor and delivery and up to one year postpartum. Iowa has numerous counties without a hospital or enough physicians or mid- level providers for their population. Many studies indicate the importance of access to early prenatal care and the outcomes of the baby. We have the power to impact the lifelong health of our children.