Errors cost Leopards in elimination game

WELLS — In the Division 1A North regional baseball tournament, host Wells was unable to capitalize on its East No. 1 seed — winning one game and losing two — eliminated Saturday by Smith Valley.

The Leopards opened the tournament with a 10-0 blanking of West No. 3 Sierra Lutheran on Friday — junior Josh Speirs throwing a no-hitter — but followed with a lopsided 16-3 loss against West No. 1 and eventual regional champion Virginia City.

From the loser’s bracket, Wells ended the tournament with a 21-9 loss to West No. 2 Smith Valley.

Versus Smith Valley

Against the Bulldogs, the Leopards were hit hard and the defense committed double-digit turnovers.

Smith Valley began its positive streak with a four-run first inning, but Wells gained back two runs in the home half — both coming with two outs.

Freshman Cesar Berumen thumped a one-out triple against a full count to the gap in right-center field and scored on a two-out triple on deep double to center by junior Will Peterson.

Sophomore courtesy runner Frankie Vallejo crossed on a grounder through the left side by sophomore Rowan Remington, making the score 4-2.

The Leopards held the Bulldogs scoreless in the top of the second, capping the frame with consecutive strikeouts by relief-pitcher Speirs.

Wells trimmed the deficit in half in the bottom of the second, doing more damage with two outs.

Junior Isaiah Binghurst reached on an infield single to short and advanced to second with an error, scoring on a two-strike base knock down the third-base line by Berumen.

But, Smith Valley — when challenged — answered in a big way in the top of the third with a frame-high six runs.

The Bulldogs tallied six hits in the frame — including a triple — and benefited from three Wells errors in the inning.

In the home half of the third, the Leopards gained a run back.

Remington reached on a one-out error, stole second base and took third on another error behind the plate — scoring on the same play.

Smith Valley made another response in the top of the fourth, pushing the margin to nine with a three-run frame on just two hits with two errors.

In the bottom of the fourth, all Wells managed was a one-out base knock by Speirs on a fly ball to left.

The Bulldogs threatened to end the contest early with a four-run fifth, mounting four hits — including a triple — an RBI groundout and a walk.

With the score at 17-4, the Leopards needed at least four runs in the home half to extend the game to beyond the fifth.

Junior Tanner Hall led off with a single to third, stole second base and rolled home on a double to left field by Peterson.

Remington reached in an error — placing runners on the corners — and Vallejo scored on a groundout by junior Ryder Hitt.

With two outs and down 11, Wells rallied.

Sophomore Sam Peterson was hit by a pitch, junior pinch runner Mike French swiped second base and Speirs worked a four-pitch walk — loading the bases.

Binghurst drove in Remington and French with a two-single on the ground to left — staving off the mercy rule — and Berumen ripped a line drive up the middle and brought in Speirs, making the score 17-9.

But, the Bulldogs plated the final four runs of the game — posting one in the sixth and three in the seventh — closing the contest with a one-two-three seventh.

Smith Valley advanced to state and the regional championship round with a 21-9 victory over Wells, the Bulldogs losing the title game by a final score of 17-2 against Virginia City.

For the Bulldogs, Juan Arredondo went a perfect 5-for-5 with two triples, drove in a game-high seven runs and scored three times.

Ivan Acciari hit 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, Briar Feuerhelm batted 3-for-6 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI and Riley Houghton finished 3-for-6 with a triple, three RBI and a run scored.

Wyatt Wulfing closed 2-for-7 and scored three times.

Parker Roseberry was 1-for-4 but scored a game-high five runs and drove in another, and Ti Rodriguez hit 1-for-4 and scored twice.

Conner Gray finished 1-for-5 with an RBI and a run, Gabe Hernandez closing out the knocks for the Smith Valley and going 1-for-5 with a run.

Without a hit, Cole Balda scored once.

Wells was paced at the plate by Berumen, who went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and a run.

Will Peterson hit 2-for-4 for a pair of doubles and drove in two runs, and Binghurst batted 2-for-4 and shared the team high with two RBI and scored once.

Remington was 1-for-3 and scored a roster-best two runs and drove in another — Speirs finishing 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Hall closed out the knocks for the Leopards and went 1-for-4 with a run.

Without hits, Vallejo tied for the team high with two runs scored and French crossed once — Hitt notching an RBI on a groundout.

On the mound, Houghton went the distance for Smith Valley — earning the complete-game win and allowing nine runs (three earned) on 10 hits with six strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

For Wells, Will Peterson was handed the loss — giving up four runs (three earned) on five hits with three Ks and a free pass in 1-2/3 innings.

In middle relief, Speirs tossed 2-1/3 and allowed nine runs — five earned — on seven hits with three punchouts and a walk.

In three innings, Berumen allowed eight runs (six earned) on eight hits — striking out four hitters and handing free passes to four more.

Defensively, the Leopards committed 13 errors — essentially eliminating their chance to qualify for state or the regional title game.

SMITH VALLEY — 406 341 3 — (21)(20)5

WELLS — 211 050 0 — 9(10)(13)

Versus Sierra Lutheran

Against the Falcons, the Leopards were never threatened it their tourney opener — rolling to a 10-0 win in six innings — Sierra Lutheran held hitless throughout the contest.

Wells plated three runs in the bottom of the first.

Binghurst led off with a triple and scored on a single in the air to left by Berumen, who crossed on a line drive up the middle by Will Peterson — driven in by a two-out line drive up the middle by senior Trevor Harney.

The Leopards went back to work with another three-run effort in the home half of the third.

Hall led off with a triple to left and scored on a double the same way from Will Peterson.

Remington tagged the third extra-base hit in a row — drilling a triple to center and driving in Peterson — crossing on an RBI groundout by Harney for a 6-0 lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Leopards tacked on an insurance run — Berumen wearing a pitching in the leadoff spot and scoring on a two-out base knock to left by Remington.

Wells plated two runs with two gone in the home half of the fifth.

Speirs was hit by a pitch, and Binghurst reached on an error — each rolling home on a two-RBI single to left by Berumen.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Leopards walked it off on one hit — Remington ripping a triple to left and scoring with an error at short.

Wells began the 1A North regional tournament with a 10-0 victory over Sierra Lutheran.

Remington finished 3-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and two runs — including the game-winning hit and score.

Berumen went 2-for-3 with a team-high three RBI and two runs scored — Will Peterson hitting 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a pair of runs.

Harney was 1-for-3 with two RBI, Hall batted 1-for-3 with a triple and a run and Hitt closed 1-for-3 with a double.

Binghurst finished out the hit for the Leopards, going 1-for-4 with a triple and scoring twice.

Without a knocks, Speirs scored a run.

On the bump, he tossed a complete-game no-hitter — going six frames and striking out three while walking two.

SIERRA LUTHERAN — 000 000 — 004

WELLS — 303 121 — (10)(11)2

Versus Virginia City

Against eventual champion Virginia City, Wells lost for the first time in the regional tourney — dominated down the stretch in a 16-3 loss in five frames, the Muckers scoring 10 runs in the fourth inning and closing the contest on an 11-2 run over the final two innings.

As a team, the Leopards were limited to four hits.

Berumen, Remington and Speirs each finished 1-for-2 with a run scored — Hall also hitting 1-for-2.

On the hill, Berumen was handed the loss but pitched well — allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits with five strikeouts and two walks over three innings.

In two innings of relief, Remington gave up 11 runs — just three earned — on six hits with four free passes and two walks.

VIRGINIA CITY — 023 (10)1 — (16)93

WELLS — 010 11 — 345

