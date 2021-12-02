Estrada, Spartans eager to get back on the mats

SPRING CREEK — The Spring Creek wrestling team has proven to be the class of the Division 3A North and the entire state, regardless of division.

The program that was molded and built up to an elite level by head coach Wade Pehrson — the Spartans’ dominant success dating clear back to the mid-90s under then head coach Scott Barrett — was expected to book its fifth-consecutive 3A state championship in 2021, but the season was shut down due to state mandates and COVID-19.

At the time of the decision, Nevada joined Connecticut and Vermont as the only three states that did not plan carrying out on a high school season.

Spring Creek captured its fourth straight state title in 2020, a year in which the Spartans qualified an absurd 18 wrestlers for the state tourney — 10 of whom were set to return for the canceled 2020-21 winter season.

But, now — with essentially a two-year void — the Spartans bring back just five members from the four-peat squad, still an embarrassment of riches for most schools.

In addition, Pehrson has stepped aside and handed the reins of the premier program to AJ Estrada — who enters his fifth season with Spring Creek but first as the head coach.

“We’re excited to get back to competing,” he said. “Our numbers were pretty good, we’re somewhere in the mid-30s to 40s. That’s about average for us.”

Some of Spring Creek’s wrestlers went out of the state and continued to wrestle on their own, but Estrada said a number of his athletes were forced to play a fall sport or a spring sport and haven’t really wrestled in two years.

Of the returners, the roster is led by the five grapplers who were part of the last state-winning team — now-senior Terron Mogensen, now-junior Colton Browne, now-junior Wesley Ricaporte, now-senior Keefer Campbell and now-senior Shawn Lortie.

“Those five have been our leaders and are our strength. As a team, we have some experienced guys,” Estrada said. “They know our traditions, how we do things, how practice and how we travel. They have taken the younger guys under their wings, so that has been really cool to see.”

Terron Mogensen

As a sophomore, Mogensen was the runner-up to the state title at 138 pounds and was the 3A North regional champion.

Estrada expects Mogensen to jump up a weight class and wrestle in the 145-pound division for his senior year.

Colton Browne

Browne took third place in the 2020 3A state tournament and won the 3A North regional tournament as just a freshman at 106 pounds.

He will make the largest climb as far as weight classes, Estrada saying he will compete at 138 pounds as a junior.

Wesley Ricaporte

Ricaporte also qualified for state as a freshman — finishing fourth — and was third in the 106-pound division, Spring Creek sending both him and Browne to state in the same class.

However, Estrada thinks Ricaporte will be a weight class below Browne for the upcoming season and wrestle at 132 pounds for his junior year.

Keefer Campbell

During his sophomore year, now-senior Keefer Campbell qualified for state at 182 pounds — posting a 1-2 record in the state tourney — and placed third in the 3A North regional tournament.

He is the lone wrestler with state experience who will drop weight and grapple in a lower weight class.

Estrada said Campbell is currently at 170 pounds but also said he should eventually drop to the 160-pound division.

Shawn Lortie

Lortie, like Campbell, qualified for state as a sophomore — taking third in the regional tourney at 170 pounds — going 0-2 in the state tournament.

He is starting his senior year at 182 pounds, but Estrada believes he will eventually wind up in the 170-pound class once again.

Newcomers

Estrada has been pleasantly surprised with his new wrestlers.

“As a whole, our newcomers — kids with minimal experience — have really been growing and learning every day. They’re picking up the sport pretty well,” he said. “One freshman, Trent Whiteley, has looked really good.”

Improvements

“We have to back to wrestling at tournaments and getting that competitive edge again,” Estrada said. “I, even, have to get that mindset back.”

Season Opener

Spring Creek’s varsity will kick off the season Friday and Saturday during the Donnelly Duals — formerly known as the Buck’s Bags Tournament — at Capital High School, in Boise, Idaho.

The Spartans’ JV wrestlers will compete Friday and Saturday in the 15th annual Wildcat JV Duals, at Columbia High School, in Nampa, Idaho.

GALLERY: Spring Creek Spartans at 2020 Division 3A Nevada State Wrestling Championships

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.