Lamoille Canyon Hill Climb
LAMOILLE — The Elko Velo Cycling Club will hold its 14th annual Lamoille Canyon Hill Climb from August 10. Registration is $50 on race day or preregister at Webscorer for $40. All riders will receive socks, a t-shirt and a barbecue lunch after the race.
The race begins at 9 a.m. with a mass start and consists of a challenging 12 miles up Lamoille Canyon, gaining 2,900 feet of elevation. There are classes for all age groups in both mountain bike and road bike categories, so whether you’re new to cycling or an experienced cyclist this is an experience you will want to participate in. For more information visit www.elkovelo.com.
‘Portraits of the Gathering’
ELKO – The guided tour begins at 9 a.m. August 10 at the Western Folklife Center, 501 Railroad St. As you walk you can use your mobile device to scan the QR code and be taken to an online site to listen. Maps of the full presentation will be available. For more information visit www.westernfoklife.org/event-calendar.
Campground talk on glaciers
LAMOILLE CANYON — Learn how glaciers work, how glaciers created Lamoille Canyon, and where glacial features can be seen. This Thomas Canyon Campground talk takes place at 7 p.m. August 10. Bring a chair and meet at site No. 9. Park in the trailhead parking area and listen to Larry Hyslop, local author and creator of the “Nature Notes” column in the Elko Daily Free Press. The campground talk is brought to you by the Friends of the Ruby Mountains and sponsored by Scenic Canyons Recreation Services.
Jam On!
ELKO – Join a musical jam session from 6- 8 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Western Folklife Center’s Pioneer Saloon, 501 Railroad St. The event is facilitated by Southwind.
Bring your favorite tunes, your instruments and friends. The bar will be open for business.
