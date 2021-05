Senior Erik Bond is ranked seventh in his class at Elko High School with a 4.58 GPA that includes a rigorous AP/honors course.

He has balanced his academics with extra-curricular activities, including National Honor Society, track, speech and debate and a member of the Robotics Team.

After graduation, Erik plans to attend the University of Utah and major in civil engineering.

