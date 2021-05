Senior Georgina Loera has a 4.47 GPA and is ranked 15th in her class at Elko High School.

She has a rigorous class load while participating in HOSA, National Honor Society and volunteer work, including park beautification in Elko and helping the homeless.

After high school, Georgina plans to attend GBC with a long-term goal of obtaining her B.S. in nursing.

