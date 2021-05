Senior Jayce Esplin is an exceptional student at Spring Creek High School who has committed himself to a challenging course workload and has a 4.65 GPA.

Overall, he is a highly motivated student who never quits and perseveres through the toughest of challenges.

Jayce will continue his pursuit of education at the University of Nevada, Reno, majoring in chemical engineering.

