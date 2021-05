Senior Jerrick Carter is a top academic student at West Wendover High School with a 4.29 GPA.

Since his sophomore year, he has been taking dual credit courses at Great Basin College toward completing an Associate’s degree upon graduating high school.

Additionally, Jerrick is in the Northeastern Nevada Honor Band, serves as Student Body Treasurer and played varsity football for two years.

