Senior MacKenzie Wachtel is an outstanding student at Wells High School.

Before entering high school, she had a goal of obtaining an Associate’s degree from Great Basin College as she completed high school.

To date, she has completed seven dual credit classes at GBC with a 3.9 GPA and currently holds a 4.45 GPA in high school.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0