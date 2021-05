Senior and early graduate Maxinne Mosqueda is an exceptional student at Owyhee High School.

Leading her class with a 4.0 GPA, she is taking hybrid learning curricula, Great Basin College dual credit courses, and online Edgenuity classes, and is involved in FFA, FCCLA, SOS, FBLA, and Robotics.

Maxinne plans to pursue a nursing degree at the University of Nevada, Reno or GBC.

