Senior Raya McAnany is an exceptional student at Spring Creek High School reinforced by her 4.5 GPA.

She is an officer in HOSA, is active in the National Honor Society, participates on the Academic team and performs ballet en pointe.

Raya plans to attend college and earn a Bachelor’s of Science degree in biology on a pre-medicine track and then attend medical school.

