Senior Rylee Molyneux is an exceptional student at Elko High School, committed to academics and ranking 10th in the class with a 4.55 GPA.

She has challenged herself with a rigorous class load, participating in cheerleading, volunteer work with FCCLA, 4-H, and a part-time job.

Rylee plans to attend the University of Utah and study international business.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0