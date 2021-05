Sophomore Sinceer Torrero is a leader in the classroom with her positive and inquisitive way of thinking that engages her fellow students in class at Jackpot High School.

She enjoys computer science because it moves her out of her comfort zone and has fun in English class.

Sinceer plans to attend college to become a labor and delivery nurse.

