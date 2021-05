Senior Sophie Taylor has proven to be a dedicated student at Spring Creek High School with a 4.67 GPA.

A meticulous student, she strives for excellence and continues to challenge herself academically, taking numerous college-level courses during her senior year.

Sophie represents SCHS well as she enjoys learning and helping others. Her efforts are appreciated by all.

