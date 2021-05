Senior and top student Wentz Mosqueda has a near perfect GPA at Owyhee High School.

He is actively taking GBC dual enrollment courses. He is an active member of the OHS Robotics Team and competed at the State VEX Championship.

Wentz is focused on excelling in college and plans to study mechanical engineering at the University of Nevada, Reno.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0