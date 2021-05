Senior Zoe Blair is a standout at Elko High School with an impressive 4.55 GPA and ranked eighth in the senior class.

She has a plethora of extracurricular activities, including playing volleyball, captain of the varsity basketball, National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, peer mentor and tutor.

Zoe is leaning toward University of Nevada, Reno to major in health sciences.

