Senior Angelina Solorzano-Zamora is an outstanding photographer/journalist for the Elko High School yearbook, writing many stories and taking hundreds of photographs to cover student life, sports, clubs and academics.

She volunteers for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Safe Haven Wildlife Sanctuary, has a 4.04 GPA and participates in FCCLA, National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta.

Angelina plans to attend UNR and major in psychology.

