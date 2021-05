Senior Holly Pearson is set to complete her third year of graphic design at Wells High School.

A very determined student who allows nothing to inhibit her accomplishments, she can meet any goal she sets.

Upon graduation, Holly will receive six CTE credits from Great Basin College, graduating with 29.5 credits. After high school, Holly plans to attend college.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0