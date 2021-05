Senior Jetal Bhakta is a very talented violinist in the Elko High School string orchestra for four years.

A dedicated student, she is in the Honor Society, has played on the soccer team for three years, and has served as a peer mentor.

After graduation, Jetal is considering attending UNR or UNLV to pursue a career in the medical or psychology field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0