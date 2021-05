Senior Kaitlyn Teller has been involved in various organizations at Owyhee High School which have allowed her to demonstrate her artistic abilities.

She is an active member of the OHS athletic program, FFA, SOS, FCCLA, AISES, and UNITY-Native Connections.

Kaitlyn plans to attend college in Nevada or Idaho to work in the field of Agricultural Science as a veterinary technician.

