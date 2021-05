Senior Liliana Cobain is an excellent artist at Wells High School.

In pencil media, she is noted for her strength on perspective and special arrangement. In performance art, she was selected for the Northeastern Honor Band on the flute.

Well-rounded in many areas, Liliana has studied foreign language for three years, while also participating in cross country and track as she competed at FFA state.

