Artistic - Lisette Rivera-Casas, Wells High School
Artistic - Lisette Rivera-Casas, Wells High School

Lisette Rivera-Casas

Senior Lisette Rivera-Casas is a member of the art club at Wells High School. She has grown in her artistic skills, currently studying studio art, and has been a cheerleader for three years.

After graduation, Lisette plans to attend Bridgerland Technical College to become a dental assistant.

