Senior Nathan Haro is a very talented musician at Elko High School, serving as the percussion section leader for two years.

He was accepted into the regional Honor Band, participated in marching band, Choraliers, pep band, concert band and winter drumline.

Nathan is considering several options for college and plans to complete a dual major in aerospace engineering and marine biology.

