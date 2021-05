Senior Ryan Padget has been a member of the Elko High School Choraliers for four years.

Singing in the choir since seventh grade, he was selected for the Northeastern Nevada Honor Choir, and also studies guitar at school.

An amazing musician and standout at EHS, Ryan is still exploring his options after high school, considering GBC, UNR and trade schools.

