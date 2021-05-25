 Skip to main content
Artistic - Sabrina Geringer, Carlin High School
Artistic - Sabrina Geringer, Carlin High School

Sabrina Geringer

Carlin High School sophomore Sabrina Geringer has a natural talent when it comes to drawing with graphite. S

he has begun to dabble in three-dimensional work and shows a lot of promise. Sabrina’s true love will always be her two-dimensional work.

