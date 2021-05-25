Artistic - Sabrina Geringer, Carlin High School
Related to this story
Most Popular
Senior Lincoln Ratliff is a top-notch student-athlete at Elko High School.
Senior Rylee Molyneux is an exceptional student at Elko High School, committed to academics and ranking 10th in the class with a 4.55 GPA.
Senior Zoe Blair is a standout at Elko High School with an impressive 4.55 GPA and ranked eighth in the senior class.
Since his freshman year, senior Secody Charley has run on the Spring Creek High School’s boys’ cross country team as they won two state champi…
Senior Raya McAnany is an exceptional student at Spring Creek High School reinforced by her 4.5 GPA.
Senior Jayce Esplin is an exceptional student at Spring Creek High School who has committed himself to a challenging course workload and has a…
Senior Amelia Moye is a stellar student-athlete representing Elko High School, playing volleyball and club volleyball her junior year.
Senior and athletic standout Sequoia Roubideaux participates in football, basketball and track at Owyhee High School.
Senior Cameron Paradise participates in athletics year-round at Owyhee High School.
Senior Emma Campbell is a dedicated student at Spring Creek High School with a 4.47 GPA.