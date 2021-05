Senior Sheridan Adams is musically talented, a four-year member of the Choraliers and Elko High School band.

He is the bass section leader for the Choraliers and was selected for the Northeast Honor Choir, Nevada All-State Choir and the Nevada All-State Band.

Sheridan carries an impressive 4.1 GPA, and he plans to go into the Air Force working in the armament systems field.

