Senior Toby Pinnell has attended school in Carlin since Kindergarten.

He was artistically inspired by Bob Ross, who taught him the basics and beauty of drawing nature. Toby considers making it to senior year as his personal greatest achievement.

Besides being artistic, Toby has played football all four years of high school and basketball as well. He plans to attend GBC and become a welder after high school.

