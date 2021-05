Senior Alexis Schweer is an outstanding student-athlete at Elko High School with a 3.94 GPA playing varsity softball for two years.

She was named MVP, selected for second team all-league, received the Coaches Award her sophomore year, and participated in HOSA and the PowWow school newspaper.

In college, Alexis plans to play softball and study business administration and management.

