Athletic - Betsy Fellows, Spring Creek High School
Athletic - Betsy Fellows, Spring Creek High School

Betsy Fellows

Senior Betsy Fellows is a four-year starter for the Spring Creek High School Lady Spartans soccer team.

Playing as goalkeeper, she earned second team all-league honors last season. Excelling in her academics with a 4.90 GPA, Betsy also helped her team earn the all-state academic championship.

