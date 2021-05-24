 Skip to main content
Athletic - Chris George, Carlin High School
Athletic - Chris George, Carlin High School

Chris George

Senior Chris George has a great work ethic on and off the field at Carlin High School.

He is an exceptional student and teammate, voted team captain for the second year in a row by his teammates. Chris always has a good attitude and gives 100% effort on the football field and in the classroom.

