Senior Hannah McIntosh is an outstanding student-athlete at Elko High School with a 4.14 GPA who is on the varsity volleyball and varsity track teams.

In volleyball, she was named honorable mention in all-league, and in track she placed first at regionals for long jump.

Additionally, Hannah is the EHS yearbook editor, and she is considering attending UNLV to study criminal psychology.

