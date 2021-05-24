 Skip to main content
Athletic - Jadon Anderson, Wells High School
Athletic - Jadon Anderson, Wells High School

Jadon Anderson

Senior Jadon Anderson carries a 3.36 GPA and represents Wells High School in sports.

For four years, he has played on the basketball and baseball teams. Besides being an excellent student, Jadon has signed to enlist in the U.S. Air Force in July.

