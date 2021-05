Senior Logan Christensen played football, basketball, and baseball for Carlin High School all four years before the COVID shutdown.

He is especially proud of being a key player in baseball tournaments and having been selected to attend Skills USA state contests his freshman, sophomore, and junior years.

Logan plans to join the US Army immediately after graduation and complete basic training in Ft. Benning, GA.

