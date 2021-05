Senior Mark “The Hammer” Hauger is a three-sport athlete at Elko High School in football, wrestling and track, giving his heart and soul to athletics.

He truly bleeds maroon and white, representing himself as a very hard-worker, loving intense competition, and being a leader and great teammate.

Mark plans to continue his work ethic and athleticism, serving his country as a proud Marine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0