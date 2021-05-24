Athletic - Terrel Cole, Carlin High School
Senior Rylee Molyneux is an exceptional student at Elko High School, committed to academics and ranking 10th in the class with a 4.55 GPA.
Senior Zoe Blair is a standout at Elko High School with an impressive 4.55 GPA and ranked eighth in the senior class.
Senior Raya McAnany is an exceptional student at Spring Creek High School reinforced by her 4.5 GPA.
Senior Jayce Esplin is an exceptional student at Spring Creek High School who has committed himself to a challenging course workload and has a…
Senior Emma Campbell is a dedicated student at Spring Creek High School with a 4.47 GPA.
Senior Samuel Erickson is ranked No. 1 in the senior class at Elko High School.
Senior Rebecca Wahlstrom is a top academic student at West Wendover High School with a 4.23 GPA.
Senior Wyatt Armstrong is a dedicated student at Spring Creek High School who strives to be successful, which is reinforced in his 4.6 GPA.
Senior Karla Rosales is a top student at West Wendover High School with a 4.45 GPA.
Senior Sophie Taylor has proven to be a dedicated student at Spring Creek High School with a 4.67 GPA.