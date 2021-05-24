 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Athletic - Terrel Cole, Carlin High School
0 comments

Athletic - Terrel Cole, Carlin High School

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Terrel Cole

Sophomore Terrel Cole has a great attitude and work ethic at Carlin High School.

He shows up to every open gym and lifting session, striving to get better while maintaining good grades throughout the semester. Terrell always shows up, gives his best effort and has a great attitude.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News