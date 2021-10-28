Paramedics and EMTs

Darcie Rader

Nomination: “When our son and his wife had to call for the ambulance nothing made us feel like OK he is going to be fine than when we looked up and saw Darcie Rader walk through their front door. She stays calm, she takes control of the situation and you just breathe easier knowing she is doing her job and whatever happens she will be able to take care of it. She volunteers and helps out in our community. She has a heart of gold!”

Daniel Hassett

Nomination: Daniel has been a Paramedic with Elko County Ambulance for nine years and always goes above and beyond to make sure that the members of his community are taken care of. He always picks up extra shifts when staffing is thin and takes pride in providing the highest quality of care he can when patients need him most. He does not do this for recognition but is very deserving of a thank you for his time and efforts.

Miguel Segovia

Nomination: “Miguel Segovia has served our community as a responder and firefighter. He has worked tirelessly to train new mine rescue members and worked in the community teaching CPR. He has worked with the state at the college level to sign new medics off and to teach. He now works at Med Ex serving the community. He is an amazing responder who works very hard to help everyone.”

